SIU lays criminal charges against 3 firms linked to Gauteng COVID-19 corruption

The SIU is investigating over 100 companies for COVID-19 related tender fraud and corruption in Gauteng.

Personal protective equipment (PPE). Picture AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has told Eyewitness News that it has laid criminal charges with the police against three companies implicated in the Gauteng COVID-19 resources corruption scandal.

This comes after Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the unit had identified former chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya, who quit the post in June, and the chief director for supply chain management, Thandy Pino, as the enablers of corruption in the provincial Health Department.

The SIU has been investigating COVID-19 related tender fraud among other crimes in the province since May, with its head Advocate Andy Mothibi confirming last week that 102 companies were being probed for corruption.

More to follow.

