SIU identifies 2 Gauteng health officials who allegedly aided PPE corruption

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said one of these officials has resigned, but he's not yet divulged the name of the suspect.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng premier David Makhura says the SIU has identified two officials in the province's health department who've been found to have facilitated corruption in the personal protective equipment corruption scandal.

Has announced the State Security Agency will conduct lifestyle audits on him, along with all 10 MEC's in his cabinet.

The Premier said he hopes these audits will be concluded within six to eight weeks.

He said his administration is ready to act against criminals in its ranks.

“As the SIU investigation continues, we will be giving you an update every week when we get an update ourselves, that ‘the next thing that has been identified is the following – take this course of action’, we will be doing that because it is about safeguarding the resources that are so crucial for this battle against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said government officials will be let off with a slap on the wrist if they are implicated in corruption related to COVID-19 resources.

Lamola said all departments would be expected to submit procurement contracts to the inter-ministerial team to be published and scrutinised.

He said guilty parties must expect to be sent to jail rather than getting a slap on the wrist.

“Government is committing resources to help law enforcement agencies to capacitate themselves with resources to enable themselves to respond to the challenges of corruption and crime that is affecting our country.”

