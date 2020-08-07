Scopa calls for public adjudication process for all tenders

The finance watchdog on Friday said the adjudication process had become necessary due to claims of irregularities in the awarding of tenders related to the battle against the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants all tenders to pass a public adjudication process amid allegations of COVID-19 corruption.

The finance watchdog on Friday said that the adjudication process had become necessary due to claims of irregularities in the awarding of tenders related to the battle against the pandemic.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni this week told MPs that all COVID-19 related tenders would no longer be done through emergency procurement.

Scopa stated that it was well and good to investigate fraud and corruption where suspected but the committee believed that transparency should be at the very beginning of the tender process.

The committee suggested that public adjudication in the tender process had become necessary, as it would allow transparency from the start.

The finance watchdog believes that the emergency deviation process, which was allowed and necessary to speed up the procurement of goods and services for the COVID-19 pandemic, was muddled with fraud and corruption.

Scopa’s call came a day after Cabinet announced it would form a special inter-ministerial committee to look into tender fraud.

But not everyone has welcomed that move, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) calling it nothing but window dressing.

