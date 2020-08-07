SA's COVID-19 situation seems to be stabilising - CSIR

Senior researcher at the CSIR, Ridhwaan Suliman, said that the country was seeing some positive signs of late.

CAPE TOWN - Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases still increasing, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said that the situation in the country seemed to be stablising.

SA stands at more than 538,000 positive cases, with more than 9,000 deaths.

"We're certainly not seeing it increasing at the same rate as it was a few weeks ago. I do back that up by looking at the test positivity rate, a measure which is the number of new cases as a percentage of new tests. On a national level that particular measure has stabilised and is steady."

Suliman said that what needed to be noted was that confirmed cases were dependent on testing and the country was seeing the number of daily tests decrease over the past few weeks.

"Whether that is due to less demand or due to capacity constraints, I'm not sure. We're also on a positive note seeing the number of recoveries increasing quite nicely over the last couple of weeks, currently standing at 72%, so the active cases are decreasing."

He added that infections were still spreading in parts of the country at different rates and this needed to be managed. Suliman suggested a more localised lockdown.

"Look at more localised lockdowns depending on hot spots and find a way of managing that. That seems to be the best way going forward."

