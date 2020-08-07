Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for struggle veteran John Nkadimeng

President Ramaphosa said that the country had lost a remarkable man and described the activist as a selfless and courageous stalwart who contributed immensely to South Africa's democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the late struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng, who died at the age of 93.

Nkadimeng passed away on Thursday. He was bestowed with the honour of Isithwalandwe at his home in Kew last year.

Ramaphosa said that the country had lost a remarkable man and described the activist as a selfless and courageous stalwart who contributed immensely to South Africa's democracy.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 congress activists who were detained during the defiance campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 treason trial.

He also went to exile, taking refuge in numerous neighboring countries.

