Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC
Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for the booze ban to be lifted in the province.
Winde said that the economy now needed to be opened up further to save jobs.
"We have a position around the domestic sale of alcohol that the ban on it needs to be lifted, we have sufficient hospital bed space to deal with alcohol-related trauma as well as the COVID-19 response."
He will take the matter forward to the president's coordinating council, as well as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Minister of Health.