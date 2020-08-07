PIC appoints Sholto Dolamo as acting chief investment officer

Dolamo served as the asset manager's head of research and project development before taking up this position.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has appointed Sholto Dolamo as its acting chief investment officer (CIO).

The PIC is separating the roles of CEO and CIO in order to avoid the concentration of power.

The corporation is undergoing structural reforms after the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety recommended criminal investigations against some of its former executives.

