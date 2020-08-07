Mokgoro commits to giving IMC consolidated COVID-19 procurement report by Friday

Mokgoro has instructed all provincial government departments and entities to submit reports pertaining to the procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies by Friday.

BRITS – Amid allegations of fraud and corruption against senior government officials, North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that his province would cooperate fully with the inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with allegations of corruption linked to COVID-19 funds in government.

A statement on Friday morning said that the premier would also submit a consolidated provincial report on COVID-19 procurement to the committee before the close of business.

North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, has instructed all the provincial government departments and public entities to submit reports today relating to all procurement done in relation to #COVID19 personal protective equipment #PPE and medical supplies https://t.co/t88OTYfWWd pic.twitter.com/cLX8Lz1Bq6 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) August 7, 2020

“The premier has also called on the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to investigate all the procurement of COVID-19 PPE and medical supplies in the province so that all those who will be found responsible for corrupt activities can be brought to book”, the statement read.

Mokgoro said that he’d taken note of concerns of the chairs of the committees in the North West Provincial Legislature which included non-compliance with constitutional legislative prescripts and policy direction.

Some of those concerns include allegations of corruption and prolonged processing of criminal cases opened with law enforcement agencies for the past two years.

Last week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) responded to the premier saying that he was embarrassed by the poor record of service delivery and the allegations of corruption against government officials.

“For years now, the DA has consistently highlighted issues of fraud, corruption, abuse of power and poor service delivery in the North West at the hands ANC [African National Congress] comrades. Premier Mokgoro has never expressed any embarrassment before.”

Mokgoro has assured residents in the province that there would be redress for any corruption linked to COVID-19 procurement processes.

