Mkhize to keep a close eye on KZN as COVID-19 infections rise rapidly

KZN is bracing for a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, with the province expected to peak in the next few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said within the coming weeks, he will pay special attention to KwaZulu Natal (KZN), so that it receives the resources it needs.

The province currently has the third-highest number of active cases, but Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize says that will soon change.

He told a media briefing on Thursday, the province's peak will be higher than that of the Western Cape, and resources will now be focussed on KZN.

Mkhize said KZN is likely to overtake the Western Cape and Gauteng in the number of active cases because of several reasons.

“…because there are many more people who are still not washing hands, not using sanitisers and not distancing. This is the message that we want to send to our people, please let us use masks when we get out of our homes.”

Up until now, bed occupancy in the province has been low. However, the minister sees this as a positive, and as an investment.

“Even if there could be a surge at any one time, and we see increases from what rate we are seeing right now, we will have – possibly – another four to five weeks to roll out a new hospital anywhere where we might think we need it.”

WATCH: KZN COVID-19 cases rising more than in other provinces

