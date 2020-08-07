Makhura raises concerns over Soweto’s increase in COVID-19 cases

The Gauteng premier said the provincial government would implement several interventions to curb the surge of infections in Soweto, including law enforcement to ensure that regulations are adhered to by residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said that he was concerned about the continued increase of new COVID-19 infections in some of the province’s hotspot areas, with Soweto at the top of the list.

Gauteng remains the country’s epicentre of coronavirus infections with 187,631 confirmed cases, more than 130,000 recoveries, and 2,388 deaths as of Thursday.

Makhura said that the provincial government would implement several interventions to curb the surge of infections in Soweto, including law enforcement to ensure that regulations are adhered to by residents.

The district that includes Dobsonville and Protea Glen recorded 17,382 infections and as of Thursday had 2,317 active cases.

Soweto is followed by the Johannesburg inner city in terms of new infections recorded with Alexandra third on the list.

“Soweto, which includes the different areas of Soweto combined, those are the areas we have a large number of confirmed cases in the province,” Makhura said.

Currently, 4,719 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals across the province with just over 1,000 of them in intensive care units and high care facilities.

Meanwhile, Makhura also announced that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had made a breakthrough with one employee and a former official of the provincial Department of Health being identified as the conduits of corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 resources.

Makhura’s entire Cabinet, including the premier himself, will also undergo lifestyle audits that will be carried out by the State Security Agency (SSA).

