Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved

British American Tobacco took government to court in a bid to have that ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the case between British American Tobacco and the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta) over the contentious tobacco ban.

It’s argued the decision to outlaw the sale of tobacco products infringes on constitutional rights.

Government maintains the ban is aimed at saving lives.

