It's about time people were jailed for stealing public funds - Makhura

The SIU has already laid charges against three companies in a single case reported to the police over the tender irregularities in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The wheels of justice appear to be slowly turning in Gauteng, where officials implicated in tender fraud will face disciplinary cases and criminal charges, while a case has been opened with the police against three companies.

Premier David Makhura has said that it was about time that people were jailed for stealing public funds, promising that action would be taken as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) continued with its probe of the province’s COVID-19 tender irregularities.

This comes after Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the unit had identified former chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya, who quit the post in June, and the chief director for supply chain management Thandy Pino as the enablers of corruption in the provincial Health Department.

The SIU has been investigating COVID-19 related tender fraud among other crimes in the province since May, with its eyes set on 102 companies that received contracts worth R2.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Makhura said that it was about time that wrongdoers faced jail time.

"There must be a culture that when an investigation identifies [a suspect], money must be recovered, the process of getting to recover that money takes place with immediate effect."

Others facing allegations over tender irregularities are the province’s Health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife, Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku and the family of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, who are all currently on a leave of absence.

