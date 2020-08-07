Investigation into death of doctor at George Mukhari Hospital gets under way

Dr Duduzile Fabudze died last week and her death has been blamed on a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

GA-RANKUWA - A task team appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a doctor at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa has begun its work.

Fabudze’s death prompted Heath Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to announce a team of experts to find out what exactly led to her death.

The team arrived at the hospital to begin its investigation on Friday morning. The four-member team is under the supervision of Professor Taole Mokoena, a retired doctor.

Mokoena said that they could not wait any longer.

“The processes that we are following in our task was to come and do an in loco inspection and to also to talk to all levels of clinicians, nurses, doctors, as well as support staff,” he said.

The team comprises a lawyer, a nurse, and an official from the national Department of Health. They were expected to conclude their probe in 10 days, and they would send their report to Mkhize.

Reports suggested that eight doctors died countrywide last week alone, but this was yet to be confirmed.

