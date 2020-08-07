Grassy Park CPF condemns attack on police by community members

This week officers were attacked as they were about to arrest a suspected gangster wanted for attempted murder.

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Friday said that if residents continued to attack police members in Parkwood, the gang problem in the area would simply not go away.

This week, officers were attacked as they were about to arrest a suspected gangster wanted for attempted murder.

The CPF’s Melvin Jonkers said that officers had to fire warning shots.

“Police managed to arrest the suspect but a group of about 80 community members attacked them, which eventually led the police to fire warning shots but the suspect managed to get away,” Jonkers said.



Jonkers said that gang violence in the area was rife as there were almost daily shootings in Parkwood. He appealed to the community to allow police to do their job.

“We cannot condone such action by the community of Parkwood. It’s not right and the community needs to change their attitude towards police,” he said.

