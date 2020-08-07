Grammy award-winning producer Detail charged with raping 5 women: BBC

The BBC is reporting the attacks are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning producer Detail, who has worked with stars like Beyonce, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting another.

Detail whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher has helped craft hits including Beyoncé’s 2013 song Drunk in Love.

He denies all the allegations against him.

The 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on bail believed to be in the region of R110 million.

