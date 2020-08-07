Govt: No ministers implicated in corruption will be let off with slap on wrist

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said all departments would be expected to submit procurement contracts to the inter-ministerial team to be published and scrutinised.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has warned that no ministers or government officials will be let off with a slap on the wrist if they’re implicated in corruption related to COVID-19 resources.

Lamola said this should send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated by this administration.

Government is talking tough on corruption even against ministers or public officials implicated in the scourge.

Lamola said guilty parties must expect to be sent to jail rather than getting a slap on the wrist.

“Government is committing resources to help law enforcement agencies to capacitate themselves with resources to enable themselves to respond to the challenges of corruption and crime that is affecting our country.”

Lamola said government couldn’t afford to be seen as endorsing looting by failing to act.

“Corruption is the biggest crime that affects the poor and depress them of basic services because as a society, we are also responsible against corruption.”

The minister has encouraged the public to work with government to achieve their goal of a corrupt-free administration.

