George traffic officer shot, wounded in the neck in apparent robbery

CAPE TOWN - A traffic officer has been shot and wounded in George in the southern Cape.

The officer was attacked on Friday morning during an apparent robbery.

One suspect has been arrested.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “One of our traffic officers was shot in the neck by three hooligans. At the moment, it’s still speculation that it was a robbery and they wanted to take her pistol as well and fortunately, she survived.”

Meanwhile, the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) said if residents continue to attack police members in Parkwood, the gang problem will simply not go away.

This week, officers were attacked as they were about to arrest a suspected gangster who is wanted for attempted murder.

The CPF's Melvin Jonkers said officers had to fire warning shots.

“Police managed to handcuff the suspect where a group of about 80 suspects attacked them and that resulted in police launching ammunition at them. The suspect managed to get away.”

The policing forum said gang violence in the area is rife

Jonkers said almost daily there were shootings in Parkwood, and he's appealing to the community to allow police to do their job.

“We cannot condone such action in the community of Parkwood. The police are receiving complaints of lack of service and policing in the Parkwood area. However, whenever the police respond to the complaints, they are attacked by the community. We cannot accept it, it’s not right. The community needs to change its attitude towards the police.”

