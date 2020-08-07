Diageo bemoans lack of consultation on govt's move to ban alcohol sales

The alcohol industry has been hard hit by government’s most recent decision to ban the sale and distribution of alcohol in anticipation of a peak in the rate of COVID-19 infections.

JOHANNESBURG - With the alcohol industry continuing with its bid for government to lift the ban on liquor sales, beverage company Diageo has bemoaned the lack of consultation in the decision-making process.

The industry has been hard hit by government’s most recent decision to ban the sale and distribution of alcohol in anticipation of a peak in the rate of COVID-19 infections.

There is now optimism in the industry after members of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said that the expected pressure on the health care system due to the pandemic appeared to have been averted.

But the alcohol industry said it would not go to court just yet.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.