Crime on the decrease in CT CBD despite easing lockdown restrictions - CCID

Last week, it was revealed the Cape Town Central Police Station had the highest community reported serious crimes in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Central Police Station is already showing fewer serious crimes being reported following alarming figures in the most recent annual crime stats.

Last week, it was revealed that the station had the highest community reported serious crimes in the country.

However, the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) said that they had seen a drop in criminal activity, despite lockdown restrictions easing and more people streaming into the city.

According to their stats, in July, 117 incidents of crime were recorded compared to July last year, with 164 incidents. That was a decrease of 29%.

CCID safety and security manager, Mo Hendricks, said that there had been a slight increase in some categories of crime since the lockdown but the number of contact crimes had dropped.

“The CCID’s safety and security department has picked up a slight increase in certain crimes in the CBD since the lockdown was enforced by the end of March. This includes shoplifting, the possession of stolen goods, and the possession of drugs,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks added that 26 incidents classified as priority crimes were recorded in July compared with 93 incidents during the same period last year. That was a decrease of 72%.

“The CCID has been very successful in arresting perpetrators of these crimes, and working with our main partners - SAPS and the city’s law enforcement agencies - we have managed to obtain a low level of crime in the CBD even though there are many more people in the city centre now than there were during level 5 lockdown,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.