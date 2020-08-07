ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling

The High Court ruled that he defamed ANC veteran Derek Hanekom by calling him a 'known enemy agent'.

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's bid overturn a high court ruling that he defamed ANC veteran Derek Hanekom by calling him a 'known enemy agent'.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had also dismissed the former president's application to appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment that found he defamed Hanekom on social media.

The court found no reasonable prospect of success for Zuma's application.

Last year, when the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s bid to appeal, Hanekom said the tweet calling him an enemy agent caused unnecessary division and pain.

Zuma called Hanekom a known enemy agent of the state in a tweet earlier this year after it emerged that Hanekom had met the Economic Freedom Fighters to discuss plans to oust the former statesman.

The former president was also ordered to pay Hanekom’s legal costs from his own pocket.

