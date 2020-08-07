CoCT taps into 'world's largest aquifer' to boost water supply

This forms part of the city's water strategy to make the municipality more resilient to drought and other climate shocks.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is tapping into an aquifer "believed to be the largest in the world" to boost water supply.

This forms part of the city's water strategy to make the municipality more resilient to drought and other climate shocks.

Right now, there's not an urgent threat to water security provided that current restrictions are adhered to.

Executive Mayor, Dan Plato and Alderman Xanthea Limberg launched the first groundwater supply project from the Table Mountain Group aquifer, next to the City’s Steenbras Dam, which is now operational.



Read more: https://t.co/cIY0RQtGze#CTNews pic.twitter.com/SkICxXPWp1 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) August 6, 2020

Just over two years ago, Cape Town was facing a critical water crisis, with many concerned that the taps would run dry.

Now the municipality is looking to boost its water security and groundwater is a key part of that mitigation strategy.

The city launched its first groundwater supply project from the Table Mountain group aquifer next to the Steenbras Dam this week.

Following a decade of research, the municipality started drilling operations at Steenbras during the water crisis and now the aquifer is producing its first yield.

Drilling has currently reached a depth of 710 metres.

Once the first phase is completed, the project will contribute up to 30 million litres to water daily.

That's enough for around 200,000 people at current consumption levels.

The city said that various measures had been put in place to protect the Steenbras Nature Reserve.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.