Cabinet rallies behind Ramaphosa’s fight against corruption

The presidency has announced that Ramaphosa has formed a new committee chaired by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, which will look at all COVID-19 related government procurement.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fight against corruption saying his inter-ministerial committee shows a commitment to protect the country's purse from thieves.

The Presidency has announced that Ramaphosa has formed a new committee chaired by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, which will look at all COVID-19 related government procurement.

This follows the public outcry over media reports that detailed how the African National Congress (ANC) members and leaders in government are treating the COVID-19 pandemic as a tender bonanza.

'Corruption. Fraud. Nepotism. Irregularly awarded tenders' - this is what has been on the lips of South Africans since the revelations of what was called, the personal protective equipment (PPE) tender bonanza.

The ANC apologised to South Africans saying it had dropped the ball on corruption.



Yet, Ramaphosa insists he’s got a handle on it.



And his cabinet, which is also under-fire, has thrown its weight behind him.

Lamola has been charged with the responsibility to lead the clean-up team.

“It’s not a lip service, the president has already stated on many occasions that we need to deal with corruption, and I think he has demonstrated the democratic will. Even Cabinet has demonstrated a democratic will by unblocking the challenges that law enforcement agencies are facing.”

Despite allegations of infighting on how to tackle corruption in the party following its national executive committee meeting at the weekend, it appears government has resolved to save what remains of its image concerning corruption.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.