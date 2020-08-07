Appointed SA envoys Mufamadi, Mbete to leave for Zimbabwe soon

Scores of activists and anti-government protesters have been rounded up, beaten and arrested over the past week in what say is a brutal government crackdown.

HARARE - After mounting pressure for South Africa to do something about the crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he's appointed two envoys to assess how South Africa can help.

Ramaphosa has asked Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete to talk to Zimbabwe's government and other relevant role-players to identify possible ways South Africa can assist the country with what he calls "the difficulties its experiencing".

The pair will leave for Zimbabwe soon.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is blaming "dark foreign forces working with rogue Zimbabweans" for the unrest.

There's anger in Zimbabwe this morning over the decision by the High Court to deny bail to a prominent journalist.

Hopewell Chin'ono was arrested nearly three weeks ago, and government critics said his prosecution was political.

Defence lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said she’s stunned that Hopewell Chin’ono was denied bail.

She said he was entitled to his freedom under the Constitution.

Mtetwa told reporters outside the High Court that those guilty of corruption are walking the streets while the innocent are being exposed to COVID-19 in the prisons.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance added its own voice to growing anger over Chin’ono’s detention, saying he was being persecuted for investigating corruption.

Many will be watching the High Court again on Friday, to see whether it grants bail to another detained anti-corruption activist: Jacob Ngarivhume, who was arrested on the same day as Chin’ono.

