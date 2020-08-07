Police arrest 'Not in My Name' activist at Zim solidarity picket in Pretoria

Police dispersed the protesters even though organisers said they had permission.

JOHANNESBURG - The Not in My Name movement on Friday said that one of its members was arrested while picketing outside the Zimbabwe High Commission in Pretoria.

The picket was in solidarity with the Zimbabwe Lives Matter campaign against arrests and alleged human rights violations in that country.

#ZimbabweanslivesMatter SAPS disperse the crowd with rubber bullets. AJ pic.twitter.com/XwMc0n22i5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2020

The Not in My Name movement’s secretary-general Themba Masango said that they had permission to picket.

“They said yes we can come but today they say we must disperse,” Masango said.

Masango said that one of their members was arrested.

“We are on our way to Sunnyside police station to try to get him released, but we are not going to stop. It’s always the right time to do the right thing,” he said.

Police were yet to explain why the protestors were dispersed.

