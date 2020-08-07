SA’s COVID-19 cases now at 538,184 – Africa surpasses 1 mn mark

The health ministry announced the deaths of 306 more people after they contracted the coronavirus. This pushes the national toll for COVID-19 related fatalities to 9, 604.

JOHANNESBURG – On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced more than 8, 300 new cases were detected in South Africa over the past 24-hour cycle.

The new cases bring the number of known infections in this country, since March, to 538, 000.

According to the ministry, 306 more people have died after they contracted the coronavirus. This pushes the national toll for COVID-19 related fatalities to 9, 604.

The recovery rate is now at 72 %, with 387,000 people having recovered thus far.

AFRICA SURPASSES A MILLION CORONAVIRUS CASES

Coronavirus has now infected more than a million people in Africa, but hopes that the pandemic may be peaking in some countries are also leavened by fear of a second wave.

Nations across the continent have recorded 1,000,054 infections and at least 21,724 deaths, accounting for around five percent of global cases, according to an AFP tally as of Thursday.

Just five countries account for 75% of all cases in Africa, the continent's health watchdog, the Africa Centres for Diseases Control, says.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday some countries have recently seen declines of around 20 percent in daily cases but it was too early to confirm this as a trend, while around 10 countries are still experiencing increases.

Countries with high infections relative to the size of their populations are South Africa, Djibouti, Gabon, Cape Verde and Sao Tome and Principe.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.