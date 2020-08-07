4.4 million S. Africans have received R350 COVID-19 grant, says Sassa

Sassa says there's been a vast improvement in the disbursement of the money after initial glitches left many people in the lurch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says 4.4 million South Africans have now received the R350 rand COVID-19 grant.

The agency also said its systems have been the target of criminal syndicates trying to meddle in its infrastructure.

So far, two people in the Eastern Cape have been arrested for defrauding the agency of more than R1.2 million.

It’s understood one of the culprits who worked at Sassa conspired with an accomplice to register fraudulent social grant recipients.

The agency’s spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said recouping lost money may be a challenge.

“There may have been public servants, and those that were getting money illegally and they are public servants. We are able to follow them and make sure that we recoup the money from them.”