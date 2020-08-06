Zondo dismisses bid by former FS official to postpone state capture appearance

The former director-general at the Free State Department of Human Settlements, Wiseman Zulu, was expected to testify on how the department approved a multi-million rand asbestos project for the provincial government without following procurement processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday dismissed an application by the former director-general at the Free State Department of Human Settlements, Wiseman Zulu, to have his testimony postponed.

His legal team attempted to postpone the hearing after claiming that he was harassed.

Zulu was also set to testify only when the commission had approved his application to cross-examine former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, but Zondo refused this.

