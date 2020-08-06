Zimbabweans in Namibia living in fear after trying to organise solidarity march

The three Zimbabwean-born nationals failed in their attempts to hold a protest march in the Namibian capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Three Zimbabwean nationals are living in fear after they allegedly received death threats following attempts to organise a solidarity march in Windhoek over multiple accusations of violations of human rights and corruption by the ruling Zanu-PF.

Protest marches are being held across the world in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned he'll "flush out" political opponents demonstrating against alleged state corruption and the country's slumping economy.

They say known Zanu-PF functionaries living in Namibia have now threatened to kill them.

The United Nations has spoken out about the crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe.

It’s called on the government to protect human rights.

South Africa has not released any public statement, but the International Relations Department told Eyewitness News this morning that the SA government will help if needed.

The United States has now imposed sanctions on one of Zimbabwe's top businessmen and political operators Kudawashe Tagwirei accusing him of abetting corrupting.



International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says government is concerned.

“The minister had a conversation with the minister of foreign affairs in Zimbabwe wherein she was assuring South Africa’s willingness to assist.”

Meanwhile, South Africans have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to say something about Zimbabwe.

Your silence is absolutely deafening, each day that goes by shows a little bit more of yourself,” one citizen said.

“Grow a backbone and make a decision on the Zimbabwean matter. You cannot continue with your quiet diplomacy," another said.

