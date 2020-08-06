Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail again

Chin’ono was arrested more than two weeks ago on charges of inciting public violence, but critics say he was being punished for helping to expose high-level corruption.

HARARE - Detained Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Thursday was denied bail again by the Harare High Court.

Chin’ono was arrested more than two weeks ago on charges of inciting public violence, but critics said that he was being punished for helping to expose high-level corruption.

Chin’ono has been detained for the past 18 days. His lawyers anticipated that he would be given bail in the High Court, but their application was dismissed by Judge Tawanda Chitapi for reasons that were not made known.

In July, Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna also denied bail to Chin’ono and remanded him in custody.



Chin’ono’s continued incarceration will fuel the Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement, which has been trending this week.

The government on Thursday issued a statement, saying that it was the victim of a smear campaign because activists in some cases were using videos of scenes of clampdowns that happened in the past in Zimbabwe.

However, Thursday’s High Court ruling will strengthen the perception that human rights defenders and those who speak out against corruption in the country were still being persecuted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.