Two arrested, abalone worth R3m seized in Edgemead

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects arrested in connection with a R3 million abalone bust are scheduled to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hawks detectives nabbed them on Wednesday after conducting a search and seizure operation in Edgemead.

They confiscated shucked, semi-cooked and dried perlemoen.

The two have been charged with operating an illegal abalone processing facility.

