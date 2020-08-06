20°C / 22°C
Two arrested, abalone worth R3m seized in Edgemead

Hawks detectives nabbed them on Wednesday after conducting a search and seizure operation in Edgemead.

Hawks detectives arrested two men in connection with a R3 million abalone bust after conducting a search and seizure operation in Edgemead on 5 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects arrested in connection with a R3 million abalone bust are scheduled to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hawks detectives nabbed them on Wednesday after conducting a search and seizure operation in Edgemead.

They confiscated shucked, semi-cooked and dried perlemoen.

The two have been charged with operating an illegal abalone processing facility.

