Serveusplease Dead Thursday protest to highlight hospitality sector's plight

This evening, workers in the restaurant industry are expected to walk through the usually bustling streets of the CBD, holding candles and flowers to mark what they now call 'Dead Thursday'.

CAPE TOWN - First Thursday is now Dead Thursday.

The former has become a popular call on Capetonians to come out of their homes to visit restaurants and art galleries, but that reality has faded with the COVID-19 lockdown.

Instead, workers in the restaurant and hospitality industries will this evening be holding a demonstration along Bree Street as part of a campaign named Dead Thursday.

Trade has been severely limited during the lockdown and the industry is still urging government to relax the curfew and ban on alcohol sales at restaurants.

Founder of the #Serveusplease movement, Ashleigh Perremore, explained that they aimed to illustrate the slow death of the industry under the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We're going to take a walk down Bree Street, stopping at venues that have either closed down or are currently struggling. We going to show our respects to the ones that have closed down."

At least four restaurants have been forced to shut their doors in Bree Street.

No more than 50 people are expected to participate to remain within the lockdown regulations.

On Wednesday night, the entertainment industry highlighted its struggle with a campaign called Light SA red.

The Baxter Theatre was among the attractions and venues lit with red light and it's expressed deep concern for the well being of artists while calling on the public to donate to its #BaxterCoffeeAngels campaign.

