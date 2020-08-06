20°C / 22°C
SANParks to reopen accommodation at majority of its parks next week Friday

This comes after government's recent announcement that inter-provincial leisure travel will be allowed.

A young African bush elephant crosses the road in front of safari car in Kruger National Park. Image: 123rf.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN -SANParks has announced the reopening of accommodation at the majority of its parks starting next Friday.

This comes after government's recent announcement that inter-provincial leisure travel will be allowed.

SANParks' Rey Thlakuli said: “They can use the facilities but of course, we still have not allowed people to do the walks and hiking within these national parks.”

SANParks said accommodation will not run at full capacity as this will be a phased-in approach to opening.

Overnight guests will be required to provide proof of residence at the time they book the accommodation and again when checking in.

Tour operators will be allowed to conduct guided tours once regulations pertaining to their operations are gazetted.

