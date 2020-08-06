SANParks to reopen accommodation at majority of its parks next week Friday

This comes after government's recent announcement that inter-provincial leisure travel will be allowed.

CAPE TOWN -SANParks has announced the reopening of accommodation at the majority of its parks starting next Friday.

SANParks' Rey Thlakuli said: “They can use the facilities but of course, we still have not allowed people to do the walks and hiking within these national parks.”

SANParks said accommodation will not run at full capacity as this will be a phased-in approach to opening.

Overnight guests will be required to provide proof of residence at the time they book the accommodation and again when checking in.

Tour operators will be allowed to conduct guided tours once regulations pertaining to their operations are gazetted.

Welcome back to the wild! It is time to get back to nature. Explore the national parks within your province and #LiveYourWild. For more information, visit: https://t.co/I9nQiw3NSV pic.twitter.com/oRuHCB2PBn — SANParks (@SANParks) August 5, 2020

