Ramaphosa appoints inter-ministerial committee to deal with PPE tender claims

This comes as senior officials within Ramaphosa's administration have been hit with allegations of looting funds that are meant for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an inter-ministerial committee to deal with PPE tender corruption claims.

It's understood that six Cabinet ministers will examine COVID-19 related tenders.

This comes as senior officials within Ramaphosa's administration have been hit with allegations of looting funds that are meant for COVID-19.

Health MEC Bandile Maskuku and the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko, along with their spouses, are among those who have been placed on leave pending an outcome of an investigation into tender fraud allegations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.