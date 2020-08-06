Over 400 new deaths bring SA’s COVID-19 fatalities to more than 9,000

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 death toll in several days.

On Wednesday night, the health department announced that 414 more people have died – bringing the national toll to 9, 298.

The health ministry has confirmed more than 8,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, which brought the number of known cases in this country – since the first cases were detected in March – to almost 530,000.

On a positive note, the recovery rate has increased to 71% after more than 377,000 people recovered.

MKHIZE SUGGESTS COVID-19 PEAK MAY END SOON BUT WARNS OF SECOND WAVE

Speaking during a virtual briefing where he gave COVID-19 update, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the real test now would be whether South Africans changed their behaviour to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning of a possible second wave if citizens were complacent.

He said data shows that the daily infection rate in Gauteng, the Eastern and Western Cape was slowing down, with the ministry saying that the provinces could see the end of the surge at the end of the month.

But there are stern warnings that the country is far from winning the COVID-19 battle.

"The indications are that the containment measures are beginning to bear fruit and we may well be over this peak by sometime towards the end of August."