Officers wounded during shootout in Pretoria to receive psychological support

Three officials had to be hospitalised after police exchanged fire with criminals outside the forensic pathology services of the Tshwane District Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are working to ensure the officers wounded during Wednesday's shootout in Pretoria receive the necessary psychological support.

Three officials had to be hospitalised after police exchanged fire with suspected criminals outside the forensic pathology services of the Tshwane District Hospital.

Eleven suspects have been identified, nine of them were handcuffed on the scene.

The arrests follow an operation aimed at clamping down on a wanted man whose been linked to taxi-related violence in Tshwane.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “At this stage, we are not even sure how many suspects were involved altogether but we do believe that there is a possibility that some might have escaped because of the evidence that we saw on the scene. So, we don’t want to rule out that there could be further arrests.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.