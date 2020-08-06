Mkhize welcomes suspension of Northdale Hospital officials over patient's death
The minister was in KwaZulu-Natal on a two-day visit to assess the province’s state of readiness as it approached the peak of its COVID-19 pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday welcomed the suspensions of two Northdale Hospital officials pending an investigation looking into claims of negligence.
The visit came amid a public outcry over the death of 67-year-old Sibusiso Khumalo who was being treated at the notorious hospital at the time of his passing.
It’s understood Khumalo had been kept at the facility’s makeshift “fever-clinic” erected in the hospital’s parking lot.
The make-shift structure was meant to act as a triage area for incoming patients but is said to be poorly built.
The KZN Health Department launched a full-scale investigation looking into the matter.
Meanwhile, with the province approaching 88,000 infections, Mkhize also made a plea for those with co-morbidities and the elderly to seek medical treatment at the onset of a cold or flu.
“If you get flu-like symptoms, don’t wait to come to the hospital because we are seeing a lot of complications when people are at home… people should be brought to the hospital earlier and they shouldn’t wait until their symptoms worsen,” Mkhize said.