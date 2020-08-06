Missing Lunamandla Sithonga from Khayelitsha may have been kidnapped: SAPS

She was last seen by her mother as she boarded a school taxi to go to school in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - There have been developments in the police investigation into a missing Khayelitsha child.

There's evidence pointing to the possibility Lunamandla Sithonga, who disappeared on 9 July, has been kidnapped.

Sithonga was last seen by her mother as she boarded a school taxi to go to school in Mitchells Plain.

Detectives are apparently following up on leads that she may have been snatched.

While there have been searches conducted daily, ver since her disappearance, no arrests have been made.

Sithonga was dropped off at her Mitchells Plain School but apparently never attended class.

