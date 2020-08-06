3 people make miracle escape after truck load crushes car on N12 near Diepkloof

Three people sustained mild to moderate injuries and had to be extracted from their car in a process that took about an hour.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have made a miraculous escape after a truck lost its load and tipped over onto their vehicle on the N12.

When Johannesburg paramedics arrived on the scene on Thursday morning, only the front part of the vehicle was sticking out from under the truck.

The three were extracted in a process that took about an hour. They sustained mild to moderate injuries.

