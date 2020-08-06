Members of the public encouraged to comment on shortlisted AG candidates

The committee this week concluded shortlisting candidates to replace Kimi Makwetu.

CAPE TOWN - A Parliamentary ad hoc committee is encouraging members of the public to comment on the candidates shortlisted to possibly become the country's next Auditor-General (AG).

They include Makwetu's deputy Tsakani Maluleke and former SABC board member Rachel Kalidass.

Parliament has again made changes to its list of candidates by removing an individual MPs felt wasn't qualified enough.

They'd questioned the inclusion of professor Tankiso Moloi on the shortlist. He holds post-graduate qualifications but isn't a registered chartered accountant.

The amended list now has seven names on it.

Parliamentarians will now prepare to interview the hopefuls.

But this will only take place after everyone who wants to comment on the candidates has made written submissions and that must be done by end of business next Friday.

