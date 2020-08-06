Master KG presents Limpopo Arts & Culture with 'Jerusalema' plaque

'Though I am now celebrated throughout the world, I will never forget my humble beginnings,' Master KG said.

JOHANNESBURG - Jerusalema hitmaker Kgaugelo Moagi, popularly known as "Master KG", has given Limpopo much to make a noise about.

On Wednesday, Moagi presented the province's Sport, Arts and Culture MEC, Thandi Moraka, with a plaque for his Jerusalema and Di Bowa hits at the department in Polokwane.

"I come from the dusty streets of Tzaneen and started my music journey from my room studio. Though I am now celebrated throughout the world, I will never forget my humble beginnings. I want to thank the Department for their continuous support on the journey travelled, it really means a lot to me," Moagi said in a Facebook post by the department.

The chart-topper, done with Nomcebo Zikode, reached a new peak on the 'Shazam global top 200' at number four last week. The music video has gained over 54 million views since its release in December last year.

"Amid this pandemic, which hits hard the Creative Arts industry the most and with many activities being prohibited, Master KG continues to make us proud. The global trend on YouTube is a big achievement for him and yet he continues to embrace his identity. We are looking forward to more collaborations with other world-renowned artists," Moraka said.

Jerusalema, to many people's surprise, was not nominated for a South African Music Award this year.

