KZN likely to overtake Gauteng as SA’s COVID-19 epicentre - Mkhize

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said that KwaZulu-Natal should be given the necessary resources to fight the pending surge of COVID-19 infections in the province.

Infections in the province were continuing to grow while they were decreasing in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Mkhize said that he expected coronavirus cases in the province to overtake the Western Cape next week. He also said that it was likely that KwaZulu-Natal would be the epicentre of the virus in the country.

The minister visited two hospitals in the province on Thursday to assess their readiness to accommodate expected patients.

Mkhize said that he was optimistic that KZN was ready to fight a surge in cases.

“Our health workers are the soldiers. When a soldier goes into battle, they must be fully armed and kitted with protective gear, and they must be fully trained in terms of understanding the tactics of fighting, in this case, how to avoid infections and save many more lives,” he said.

He said that after visiting the hospitals in the province, he was confident that the number of beds set aside was adequate.

“The bed occupancy is still fairly low, and, therefore, that means when the surge comes around, we will be able to accommodate as many of the patients that might come to hospitals,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers would be sufficient to ensure health officials are not caught off guard.

