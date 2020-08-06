If COVID-19 wasn’t here, my parents would be – a daughter’s story of pain

"They were serving the community. They were saving people's lives", says Nomzamo Ndlovu who lost both her parents just four days apart - after they contracted COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman has described her anguish after losing both her parents to COVID-19 in the space of just four days of each other.

Nomzamo Ndlovu’s 64-year old father, Abner Sibidli, was a nurse at Milpark Hospital. He was meant to retire at the end of this year.

Sibidli contracted coronavirus in early June and apparently passed it on to his wife, Lindiwe (58), who stopped working as a nurse only a few months ago.

Their daughter spoke to Eyewitness News about how her mother contracted the virus while taking care of her father at home, before he was admitted to hospital in June.

"My mother was admitted on the 9th [of June], while she was still on ventilators. On [the] 10th, my dad passed away. She didn’t even know that my dad passed on," Ndlovu said.

Just four days later, Ndlovu received a call from the hospital, confirming that her mother had also succumbed to COVID-19.

"They were serving the community. They were saving people's lives. To me, I feel like he died saving people's lives," said Ndlovu.

But after that devastating loss, Ndlovu’s fight against coronavirus was far from over.

Just days after burying both her parents, she found herself in a serious condition in hospital with COVID-19.

The family is still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“I get hurt when people talk about COVID. I feel if COVID was never here, my parents would have still been here. Even if we are sitting together watching TV when we hear COVID we even feel like changing the channel,” said Ndlovu.

