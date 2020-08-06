Gift of the Givers hands over R10m renovated ward to Mitchells Plain Hospital

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaaz Sooliman explained that the organisation had transformed a ward at the Mitchells Plain Hospital into an oxygen facility.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers on Thursday handed over a newly renovated wing at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.

The project began in June in consultation with the hospital and the Western Cape government.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaaz Sooliman explained that the organisation had transformed a ward at the Mitchells Plain Hospital into an oxygen facility.

"It was fully refurbished by us at a cost of R10 million. We've provided oxygen machines, we've provided surgical gowns and scrubs; we've provided protective materials. We will still be supporting the hospital."

The ward has been equipped with 60 beds and other equipment needed for staff to care for COVID-19 patients.

He said that the facility was not ready to open just yet.

"Still more equipment to bring in, more beds to bring in. They need to put the administrators into place and get the staff sorted out. So, I think another few more weeks but by September it should be fully operational."

The project was this morning handed over to the provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, at a plaque unveiling ceremony.

Sooliman said that it was a sterling example of a successful public-private partnership.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.