Eskom starts safety campaign in Gauteng after increase in illegal connections

The power utility said it had noticed an increase in illegal connections in high-density areas with multiple households per stand.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said that the increase in the number of illegal connections in Gauteng had necessitated it to embark on a campaign to educate residents about electricity safety.

The campaign would be called ‘Eskom Safety Month’.

The biggest offenders were Cosmo City, Soweto, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Orange Farm, and Sebokeng, among others.

Eskom said since the lockdown in the country, the situation had worsened.

“Eskom subscribes to life-saving rules and values, one of which is zero harm. During this month, the power utility encourages communities to use electricity in a manner that will not bring any harm to them, such as not overloading the network as this may lead to explosions and injuries or fatalities.

“As part of ensuring public safety and also relieving the network of unwarranted strain, Eskom removes illegal connections and pleads with communities to uphold all safety standards to ensure maximum and continued safety for themselves and their loved ones,” Eskom said in a statement.

