Eskom 73-page summons case details how much it wants back from those implicated

Former Eskom executives and board members are accused of abusing their positions to channel funds to Gupta-owned companies for years while enriching themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - A 73-page summons in the case to recover about R3.8 billion taken from Eskom shows the exact amounts it wants from each of those listed.

Former Eskom executives and board members are accused of abusing their positions to channel funds to Gupta-owned companies for years, while enriching themselves.

The power utility filed the papers against the 12 defendants on Monday and new details now show exactly what is being claimed.

Eskom details, in the summons, the amounts it wants from each of the 12 people it accuses of being behind it losing R3.8 billion in shoddy deals over five years.

From former chief executive officer Brian Molefe, chief financial officer Anoji Singh, and former group generation executive Matshela Koko are being held liable for losses to Eskom amounting to over R1 billion plus interest.

Eskom said it was also claiming for the R722 million lost to the Guptas after their company Tegeta bought the optimum coal mine which under-delivered in its coal objectives.

There is also a claim of R595 million that Eskom has been attempting to recoup from Trillian- a company linked to Gupta associate Salim Essop.

Eskom said the Guptas and Issa are fugitives from justice and will file an application to attach their assets.

The summons also gives the defendants 10 days to respond.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.