Equal Education angered by DBE missing deadline to roll out nutrition scheme

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education has expressed anger after the Department of Basic Education (DBE) missed its deadline to roll out plans for the national school nutrition programme.

The department was expected to submit the plan last Friday, as ordered by the High Court in Pretoria, but it failed to do so.

The organisation took legal steps after the feeding scheme was halted in March when schools were shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Equal Education said MECs started rolling out the school nutrition programme plan this week.

Millions of pupils across the country were left hungry because the department stopped the plan for weeks.

Right groups have raised concerns that some pupils depend on the food provided by government as their daily meal.

Equal Education’s Noncedo Madubedube said they have received the plan and they are not impressed by it.

“We are angry, we are upset that school communities continue to report to us that food is not being made available to every single learner and every single school and this, essentially, was the obligation of the state. We believe that the plan filed by Minister Motshekga is not detailed enough.”

The organisations said they are worried that the plan filed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was not a clear and logical one, which can be implemented immediately.

