EC court hands down hefty sentences for rapist father, murder convicts

A father who raped and impregnated his daughter, and two murder convicts will spend many years behind bars for their crimes after the PE High Court sentenced them on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

He was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

The man was convicted of raping the teenager three times in August 2018, at their home.

The girl fell pregnant, and in October 2018 her aunt took her to a local clinic where she was referred to the police.

Her father was arrested the following month.

Before the start of the trial in late 2019, the victim died in a shack fire.

At the same time, two men have been hit with hefty prison terms for two separate murders in the same court.

Mbuyiseli Pikoli and Vuyani Sifunda were sentenced on Wednesday for the 2017 killings.

In September of that year, the pair murdered a man during a robbery.



Just days later Pikoli and Sifunda attacked an elderly couple at their home, beating them to death.

The killers were arrested months later and were successfully linked to the crimes through DNA evidence.

Both men will serve three life terms collectively.

Sifunda wanted to appeal his sentence, but leave for appeal has been denied.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.