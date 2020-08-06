EC couple faces 10 years in jail for defrauding Sassa of R1.2m

It’s understood one of the culprits worked at the agency and conspired with an accomplice to register fraudulent social grants recipients.

JOHANNESBURG - A couple in the Eastern Cape could face up to 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of R1.2 million.

Sassa on Thursday said that it was recently the target of criminal syndicates trying to meddle in its system.

It’s understood that one of the culprits worked at the agency and conspired with an accomplice to register fraudulent social grants recipients.

Sassa said that the arrests followed the rolling out of its anti-fraud strategy.

“We as an organisation are convinced that there is no one from the public who can be able to penetrate our system, except if they’re getting help from someone who works from within the organisation,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

