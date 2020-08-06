Dirco: SA will send help to Zimbabwe...if need be

Pressure is mounting on the South African government to say something significant about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG – The International Relations Department aid the South African government is concerned about Zimbabwe and will help – if need be.

With no statement from South Africa's government Eyewitness News reached out to the Presidency on Thursday morning and was re-directed to the International Relations Department.

Your silence will not protect you#Zimabweanlivesmatter pic.twitter.com/9R0ZuQdtez — diana vhiyazhi (@diana_vhiyazhi) August 6, 2020

Today we say #FreeHopewell #FreeJacobNgarivhume #Zimabweanlivesmatter pic.twitter.com/HqpkhS2oTI — #ZimbabweanLivesMatter 🇿🇼📷📸 (@KuleVeZaka) August 6, 2020

In various footage shared widely on social media, Zimbabwean security forces could be seen giving a heavy-handed response with South Africa coming under fire for its silence over the matter.

From prominent political figures to ordinary citizens, thousands of people across the world have strongly condemned the Zimbabwe government’s response to protesters.

Running battles between police and demonstrators in Harare have sometimes ended in bloodshed, with unarmed citizens brutally beaten.

Fadayi Mahere is a lawyer and activist in the country and was arrested during the protests.

She said the silence from nations like South Africa had cast doubt about whether these governments cared about their fellow Africans.

“Do African lives matter to African leaders? The AU has said this is the year of silencing the gun. The test of whether they mean that or not is their response to Zimbabwe.”

*Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the unrest was caused by "rogue Zimbabweans" working with foreign detractors.

Dozens of activists and protesters have been rounded up and arrested over the past week, while others have been assaulted for trying to stage demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned he will "flush out" political opponents, and he's blamed foreign forces working with rogue Zimbabweans for the problems in his country.

The United Nations has issued an official statement on Zimbabwe calling on those in power to respect human rights

