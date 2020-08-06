Convicted wife killer Packham’s latest bid for leave to appeal conviction denied

Just over a year ago, the Western Cape High Court found the Constantia businessman guilty for murdering his wife Gill Packham.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted killer Rob Packham has once again had his application for leave to appeal his murder conviction denied.

Just over a year ago, the Western Cape High Court found the Constantia businessman guilty of murdering his wife, Gill Packham.

He was also convicted of defeating the ends of justice after his spouse's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in 2018.

Packham's application was dismissed in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, after the court found there was no reasonable prospect of success.

In June last year, Packham was sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

He made an application for leave to appeal his conviction, but it was unsuccessful. Packham then approached the supreme court of appeal but that too failed.

Last November, he approached the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, requesting that the court's decision be reconsidered but that too was dismissed in March this year.

Knocking at the constitutional court's door was Packham's last hope.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.